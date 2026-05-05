Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Diamondbacks On May 5

Cruz is hitting for a .264 BA, .322 OBP and .500 SLG with a 34.9% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 25 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (4th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 11 steals on 13 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0 with a 3.03 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season.

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