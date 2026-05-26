Oneil Cruz And Pirates Play Cubs On May 26

Cruz is hitting for a .255 BA, .318 OBP and .454 SLG with a 35.6% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 37 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 34 runs (15th in MLB). Cruz has recorded 16 steals on 19 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Jordan Wicks will start for the Cubs, his first this season.

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