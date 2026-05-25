Nolan McLean And Mets Face Reds On May 25

McLean is 2-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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