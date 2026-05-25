Nolan McLean And Mets Face Reds On May 25
Nolan McLean will get the start for his New York Mets against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field, on Monday, May 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. McLean has +130 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.
What It Means
McLean is 2-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Reds are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.