Nolan McLean And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On May 19
Nolan McLean will get the start for his New York Mets against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:45 p.m. ET. McLean has -158 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
McLean is 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.