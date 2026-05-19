Nolan McLean And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On May 19

McLean is 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed seven innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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