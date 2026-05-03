Nolan McLean And Mets Play Angels On May 3

McLean is 1-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.