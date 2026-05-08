Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Padres On May 8
Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, May 8 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Gorman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.
What It Means
Gorman is hitting for a .221 BA, .290 OBP and .377 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 14 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.
Griffin Canning (0-0) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.