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Nolan Gorman
St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman

St. Louis Cardinals • #16 2B

Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Padres On May 8

Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, May 8 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Gorman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Gorman is hitting for a .221 BA, .290 OBP and .377 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 14 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (0-0) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Gorman

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