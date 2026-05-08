Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Face Padres On May 8

Gorman is hitting for a .221 BA, .290 OBP and .377 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 14 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning (0-0) gets the start for the Padres, his second of the season.

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