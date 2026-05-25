Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Brewers On May 25

Gorman is hitting for a .222 BA, .307 OBP and .353 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 17 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (4-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 1.89 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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