Nolan Gorman And Cardinals Take On Brewers On May 25
Nolan Gorman and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Monday, May 25 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Gorman has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.
What It Means
Gorman is hitting for a .222 BA, .307 OBP and .353 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 17 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Reds.
The Brewers are sending Jacob Misiorowski (4-2) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 1.89 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.