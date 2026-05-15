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Nolan Arenado
Arizona Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado

Arizona Diamondbacks • #28 3B

Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Face Rockies On May 15

Nolan Arenado and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, May 15 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Arenado has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Arenado is hitting for a .274 BA, .329 OBP and .452 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 22 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Rangers.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nolan Arenado

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