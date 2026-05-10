Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On May 10

Arenado is hitting for a .273 BA, .326 OBP and .446 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 18 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

The Mets will look to Huascar Brazoban (2-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.