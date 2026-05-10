Nolan Arenado And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On May 10
Nolan Arenado and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the New York Mets at Chase Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Arenado has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Arenado is hitting for a .273 BA, .326 OBP and .446 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 18 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
The Mets will look to Huascar Brazoban (2-0) in his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.