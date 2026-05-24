Noah Schultz And White Sox Square Off Against Giants On May 24

Schultz is 2-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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