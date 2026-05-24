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Noah Schultz
Chicago White Sox

Noah Schultz

Chicago White Sox • #22 SP

Noah Schultz And White Sox Square Off Against Giants On May 24

Noah Schultz will get the start for the Chicago White Sox against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Schultz has -112 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Schultz is 2-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Schultz

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