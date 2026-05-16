Noah Cameron And Royals Take On Cardinals On May 16

Cameron is 2-2 with a 5.55 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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