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Noah Cameron
Kansas City Royals

Noah Cameron

Kansas City Royals • #65 SP

Noah Cameron And Royals Take On Cardinals On May 16

Noah Cameron will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 16 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Cameron has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Cameron is 2-2 with a 5.55 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Noah Cameron

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