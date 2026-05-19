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Nick Sogard
Boston Red Sox

Nick Sogard

Boston Red Sox • #20 1B

Nick Sogard And Red Sox Face Royals On May 19

Nick Sogard and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Sogard has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sogard had a .260 BA, .317 OBP and .344 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .661 and he scored 13 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he hit no home runs and drove in nine runs. Sogard recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Bailey Falter starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Sogard

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