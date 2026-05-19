Nick Sogard And Red Sox Face Royals On May 19

Sogard had a .260 BA, .317 OBP and .344 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .661 and he scored 13 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he hit no home runs and drove in nine runs. Sogard recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Bailey Falter starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

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