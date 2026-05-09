Nick Martínez And Rays Take On Red Sox On May 9

Martinez is 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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