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Nick Martinez
Tampa Bay Rays

Nick Martinez

Tampa Bay Rays • #28 RP

Nick Martínez And Rays Face Red Sox On May 10

Nick Martinez will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Martinez has -158 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Martinez is 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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