Nick Martínez And Rays Face Red Sox On May 10

Martinez is 3-1 with a 1.71 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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