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Nick Martinez
Tampa Bay Rays

Nick Martinez

Tampa Bay Rays • #28 RP

Nick Martínez And Rays Play Blue Jays On May 4

Nick Martinez will get the start for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, May 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Martinez has -146 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Martinez is 2-1 with a 1.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Martinez

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