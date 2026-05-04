Nick Martínez And Rays Play Blue Jays On May 4

Martinez is 2-1 with a 1.70 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while allowing three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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