Nick Lodolo And Reds Square Off Against Astros On May 8

Lodolo went 9-8 with a 3.33 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Astros are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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