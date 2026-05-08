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Nick Lodolo
Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo

Cincinnati Reds • #40 SP

Nick Lodolo And Reds Square Off Against Astros On May 8

Nick Lodolo will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, May 8 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Lodolo has +102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lodolo went 9-8 with a 3.33 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Astros are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Lodolo

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