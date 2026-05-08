Nick Lodolo And Reds Square Off Against Astros On May 8
Nick Lodolo will get the start for his Cincinnati Reds against the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, May 8 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Lodolo has +102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Lodolo went 9-8 with a 3.33 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Astros are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.