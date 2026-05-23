Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Padres On May 23

Kurtz is hitting for a .281 BA, .443 OBP and .489 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 21.7% walk rate. His OPS is .932, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs (7th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Lucas Giolito (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.

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