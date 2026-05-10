Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Orioles On May 10

Kurtz is hitting for a .264 BA, .418 OBP and .436 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 20.9% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored 23 runs. In 177 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. Kurtz has recorded five steals on six attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2 for 4 with two doubles) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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