Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Mariners On May 27

Kurtz is hitting for a .280 BA, .437 OBP and .472 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 21.1% walk rate. His OPS is .909, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs (10th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (2-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 62 1/3 innings pitched.

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