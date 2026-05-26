Nick Kurtz And Athletics Play Mariners On May 26

Kurtz is hitting for a .286 BA, .444 OBP and .481 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 21.4% walk rate. His OPS is .926, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs (9th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

Emerson Hancock (3-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season.

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