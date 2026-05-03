Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Guardians On May 3

Kurtz is hitting for a .243 BA, .416 OBP and .417 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 22.8% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 19 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. Kurtz has recorded three steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (3-0) takes the mound for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.73 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

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