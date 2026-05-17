Nick Kurtz And Athletics Square Off Against Giants On May 17

Kurtz is hitting for a .270 BA, .426 OBP and .484 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 20.3% walk rate. His OPS is .910, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Kurtz has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Adrian Houser (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.79 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.