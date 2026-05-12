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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Cardinals On May 12

Nick Kurtz and the Athletics will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .259 BA, .414 OBP and .427 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 21% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 23 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. Kurtz has recorded five steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Andre Pallante (3-3 with a 4.34 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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