Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Angels On May 21

Kurtz is hitting for a .277 BA, .434 OBP and .486 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 20.8% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 35 runs (8th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Jose Soriano (6-3) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.41 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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