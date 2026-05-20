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Nick Kurtz
Oakland Athletics

Nick Kurtz

Oakland Athletics • #16 1B

Nick Kurtz And Athletics Face Angels On May 20

Nick Kurtz and the Athletics will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, May 20 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Kurtz has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kurtz is hitting for a .276 BA, .431 OBP and .488 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and a 20.4% walk rate. His OPS is .919, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 31 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 34 runs (8th in MLB). Kurtz has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He racked up five RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Angels.

Jack Kochanowicz gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Kurtz

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