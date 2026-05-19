Nick Kurtz And Athletics Take On Angels On May 19

Kurtz is hitting for a .267 BA, .427 OBP and .479 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 20.9% walk rate. His OPS is .905, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 211 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Kurtz has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.

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