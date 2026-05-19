Nick Castellanos And Padres Square Off Against Dodgers On May 18

Castellanos is hitting for a .205 BA, .237 OBP and .364 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored seven runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Mariners.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-3 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.