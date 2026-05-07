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Nick Castellanos
San Diego Padres

Nick Castellanos

San Diego Padres • #21 RF

Nick Castellanos And Padres Play Cardinals On May 7

Nick Castellanos and his San Diego Padres will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park, on Thursday, May 7 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Castellanos has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Castellanos is hitting for a .191 BA, .233 OBP and .294 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .527 and he has scored four runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Giants.

Matthew Liberatore (1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nick Castellanos

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