Nick Castellanos And Padres Play Cardinals On May 7

Castellanos is hitting for a .191 BA, .233 OBP and .294 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 5.5% walk rate. His OPS is .527 and he has scored four runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Giants.

Matthew Liberatore (1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season.

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