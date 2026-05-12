Nick Castellanos And Padres Face Brewers On May 12

Castellanos is hitting for a .192 BA, .231 OBP and .329 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored five runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.

Brandon Sproat (0-2 with a 5.87 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.