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Nathaniel Lowe
Cincinnati Reds

Nathaniel Lowe

Cincinnati Reds • #31 1B

Nathaniel Lowe And Reds Square Off Against Astros On May 9

Nathaniel Lowe and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the Houston Astros at Great American Ball Park, on Saturday, May 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lowe has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .269 BA, .345 OBP and .564 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .909 and he has scored nine runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Nathaniel Lowe

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