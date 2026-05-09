Nathaniel Lowe And Reds Square Off Against Astros On May 9

Lowe is hitting for a .269 BA, .345 OBP and .564 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .909 and he has scored nine runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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