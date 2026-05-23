Nathan Eovaldi And Rangers Square Off Against Angels On May 23

Eovaldi is 5-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing five hits.

The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.