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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Royals On May 12

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will face the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Murakami has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .232 BA, .364 OBP and .556 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and a 17.3% walk rate. His OPS is .920, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 28 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (9th in MLB). In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

The Royals are sending Stephen Kolek (1-0) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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