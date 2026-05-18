Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Play Mariners On May 18

Murakami is hitting for a .235 BA, .372 OBP and .562 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 32 runs (10th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Cubs.

Bryan Woo gets the start for the Mariners, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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