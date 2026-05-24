Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Giants On May 24

Murakami is hitting for a .240 BA, .380 OBP and .542 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (9th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

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