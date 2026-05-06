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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Angels On May 6

Munetaka Murakami and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, May 6 at 4:07 p.m. ET. Murakami has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .244 BA, .378 OBP and .583 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .961, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (5th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (0-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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