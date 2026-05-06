Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Face Angels On May 6

Murakami is hitting for a .244 BA, .378 OBP and .583 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .961, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (5th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (0-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.

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