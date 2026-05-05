Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Angels On May 5

Murakami is hitting for a .240 BA, .377 OBP and .584 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .961, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (4th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Angels.

Samuel Aldegheri makes his first start of the season for the Angels.

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