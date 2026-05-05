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Munetaka Murakami
Chicago White Sox

Munetaka Murakami

Chicago White Sox • #5 1B

Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Take On Angels On May 5

Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Murakami has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murakami is hitting for a .240 BA, .377 OBP and .584 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is .961, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (4th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Angels.

Samuel Aldegheri makes his first start of the season for the Angels.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Munetaka Murakami

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