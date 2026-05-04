Munetaka Murakami And White Sox Square Off Against Angels On May 4

Murakami is hitting for a .223 BA, .362 OBP and .545 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored 23 runs. In 149 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 26 runs (13th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Jose Soriano makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 0.84 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.