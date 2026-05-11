Mookie Betts And Dodgers Square Off Against Giants On May 11
Mookie Betts and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, May 11 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Betts has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.
What It Means
Betts is hitting for a .179 BA, .281 OBP and .429 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored seven runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He is back in action for the first time since April 4, when he went 0 for 0 against the Nationals.
Trevor McDonald (1-0) starts for the Giants, his second this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.