Mookie Betts And Dodgers Square Off Against Giants On May 11

Betts is hitting for a .179 BA, .281 OBP and .429 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored seven runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He is back in action for the first time since April 4, when he went 0 for 0 against the Nationals.

Trevor McDonald (1-0) starts for the Giants, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.