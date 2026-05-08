Moises Ballesteros And Cubs Square Off Against Rangers On May 8

Ballesteros is hitting for a .280 BA, .343 OBP and .527 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 14 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Kumar Rocker (1-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.