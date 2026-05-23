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Moises Ballesteros
Chicago Cubs

Moises Ballesteros

Chicago Cubs • #25 C

Moises Ballesteros And Cubs Take On Astros On May 23

Moises Ballesteros and his Chicago Cubs will face the Houston Astros at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Ballesteros has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ballesteros is hitting for a .241 BA, .298 OBP and .446 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 14 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Moises Ballesteros

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