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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Tigers On May 14

MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will face the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Melendez has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .255 BA, .345 OBP and .471 SLG with a 35.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored five runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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