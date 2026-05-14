MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Tigers On May 14

Melendez is hitting for a .255 BA, .345 OBP and .471 SLG with a 35.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored five runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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