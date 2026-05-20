MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Nationals On May 20

Melendez is hitting for a .237 BA, .338 OBP and .424 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored seven runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.10 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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