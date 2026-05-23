MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Marlins On May 23

Melendez is hitting for a .215 BA, .329 OBP and .385 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored eight runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

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