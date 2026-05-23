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MJ Melendez
New York Mets

MJ Melendez

New York Mets • #1 LF

MJ Melendez And Mets Take On Marlins On May 23

MJ Melendez and the New York Mets will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Melendez has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Melendez is hitting for a .215 BA, .329 OBP and .385 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .714 and he has scored eight runs. In 77 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer gets the start for the Marlins, his 11th of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.85 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
MJ Melendez

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