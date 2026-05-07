Mitch Keller And Pirates Play Diamondbacks On May 7

Keller is 3-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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