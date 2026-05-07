FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mitch Keller
Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller

Pittsburgh Pirates • #23 SP

Mitch Keller And Pirates Play Diamondbacks On May 7

Mitch Keller will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Thursday, May 7 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Keller has +122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Keller is 3-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.1 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mitch Keller

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News