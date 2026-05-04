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Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels • #27 CF

Mike Trout And Angels Face White Sox On May 4

Mike Trout and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium, on Monday, May 4 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Trout has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Trout is hitting for a .258 BA, .433 OBP and .550 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 21.7% walk rate. His OPS is .983, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. Trout has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Trout

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