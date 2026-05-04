Mike Trout And Angels Face White Sox On May 4

Trout is hitting for a .258 BA, .433 OBP and .550 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 21.7% walk rate. His OPS is .983, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. Trout has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Davis Martin makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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