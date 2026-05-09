Mike Trout And Angels Play Blue Jays On May 9

Trout is hitting for a .259 BA, .425 OBP and .541 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 20.7% walk rate. His OPS is .966, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Trout has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Trey Yesavage (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays, his third this season.

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