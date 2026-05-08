Mike Trout And Angels Play Blue Jays On May 8

Trout is hitting for a .260 BA, .429 OBP and .550 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 21.2% walk rate. His OPS is .979, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Trout has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the White Sox.

The Blue Jays are sending Dylan Cease (2-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

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