Mike Soroka And Diamondbacks Face Pirates On May 7

Soroka is 4-2 with a 4.14 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.