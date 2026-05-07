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Mike Soroka
Chicago White Sox

Mike Soroka

Chicago White Sox • #34 SP

Mike Soroka And Diamondbacks Face Pirates On May 7

Mike Soroka will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, on Thursday, May 7 at 3:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Soroka is 4-2 with a 4.14 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Soroka

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