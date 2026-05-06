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Mike Soroka
Chicago White Sox

Mike Soroka

Chicago White Sox • #34 SP

Mike Soroka And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Pirates On May 6

Mike Soroka will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, on Wednesday, May 6 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Soroka has +102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Soroka is 4-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw three innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Soroka

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