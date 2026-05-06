Mike Soroka And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Pirates On May 6

Soroka is 4-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw three innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.