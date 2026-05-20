Miguel Amaya And Cubs Take On Brewers On May 20

Amaya is hitting for a .246 BA, .366 OBP and .406 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 13 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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