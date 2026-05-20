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Miguel Amaya
Chicago Cubs

Miguel Amaya

Chicago Cubs • #9 C

Miguel Amaya And Cubs Take On Brewers On May 20

Miguel Amaya and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Amaya has +920 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Amaya is hitting for a .246 BA, .366 OBP and .406 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 13 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miguel Amaya

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